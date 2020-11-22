22 NOVEMBRE 2020
CORONAVIRUS: IN LIGURIA 611 NUOVI POSITIVI SU 4.428 TAMPONI, IL DETTAGLIO
GENOVA. Sono 611 i nuovi positivi di oggi in Liguria, a fronte di 4.428 tamponi effettuati nelle ultime 24 ore.
Questo il dettaglio dei nuovi positivi:
ASL 1: 68
20 contatto di caso confermato
48 attività screening
ASL 2: 61
1 settore sociosanitario
13 contatto caso confermato
47 attività screening
ASL 3: 329
41 settore sociosanitario
72 contatto caso confermato
216 attività screening
ASL 4: 19
5 contatto caso confermato
14 attività screening
ASL 5: 134
47 contatto caso confermato
87 attività screening
