GENOVA, 16 NOVEMBBRE 2020
CORONAVIRUS: IN LIGURIA 365 NUOVI POSITIVI SU 2205 TAMPONI. ECCO IL DETTAGLIO
Dettaglio nuovi positivi: 365
ASL 1: 21
4 contatto di caso confermato
17 attività screening
ASL 2: 44
12 contatto caso confermato
30 attività screening
2 settore sociosanitario
ASL 3: 247
57 contatto caso confermato
182 attività screening
7 settore sociosanitario
1 rientro viaggio
ASL 4: 5
2 contatto caso confermato
3 Attività screening
ASL 5: 48
15 contatto caso confermato
33 attività screening