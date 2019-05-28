Nel week-end appena trascorso si sono giocate due gare, sabato 25 maggio si è svolta la seconda prova dell’All Inclusive 2019, una 18 buche stableford tre categorie e Domenica 26 Maggio si è tenuta la Katana Golf e Golf&Business, una 18 buche stableford tre categorie.
All Inclusive Golf Challenge 2019
Sabato 25 maggio 2019 – 18 buche stableford 3 cat.
1ª Categoria 0/12 ris.
1° Lordo Andrea Bernardi 32
1° Netto Enzo Milan 36
2° Netto Giuseppe Corbetta 35
2ª Categoria 13/20 ris.
1° Netto Nicola Gonzales 39
2° Netto Daniel Cuadras 34
3ª Categoria 21/36
1° Netto Roberto Andreis 37
2° Netto Valeria Corbetta 34
Premi Speciali
1° Signore Enrica Barba 34
1° Seniores Fabio De Martini 35
Katana Golf e Golf&Business
Domenica 26 maggio 2019 – 18 buche stableford 3 cat.
1ª Categoria 0/12 ris.
1° Lordo Eric Maccario 34
1° Netto Francesco Renzella 41
2° Netto Simone Ginatta 39
2ª Categoria 13/20 ris.
1° Netto Roberto Renzella 44
2° Netto Antonio Bissolotti 38
3ª Categoria 21/36
1° Netto Alvaro Vignali 40
2° Netto Simone Lavasso 38
Premi Speciali
1° Lady Beatrice Losito 36 G.C. Ciliegi
1° Senior Andrea Corsaro 39
Nearest to the Pin Maschile Andrea Corsaro mt. 0,25
Nearest to the Pin Femminile Tilly Giudice mt. 0,76
Driving Contest Maschile Nicola Cardarelli
Driving Contest Femminile Susanna Mortigliengo
Nel prossimo week-end si svolgeranno due gare. Sabato 1 Giugno si giocherà la Callaway Golf Cup 2019, una 18 buche stableford quattro categorie e Domenica 2 Giugno si terrà il Trofeo Louis by Trollbeads, una 18 buche stableford tre categorie.