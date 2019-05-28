Nel week-end appena trascorso si sono giocate due gare, sabato 25 maggio si è svolta la seconda prova dell’All Inclusive 2019, una 18 buche stableford tre categorie e Domenica 26 Maggio si è tenuta la Katana Golf e Golf&Business, una 18 buche stableford tre categorie.

All Inclusive Golf Challenge 2019

Sabato 25 maggio 2019 – 18 buche stableford 3 cat.

1ª Categoria 0/12 ris.

1° Lordo Andrea Bernardi 32

1° Netto Enzo Milan 36

2° Netto Giuseppe Corbetta 35

2ª Categoria 13/20 ris.

1° Netto Nicola Gonzales 39

2° Netto Daniel Cuadras 34

3ª Categoria 21/36

1° Netto Roberto Andreis 37

2° Netto Valeria Corbetta 34

Premi Speciali

1° Signore Enrica Barba 34

1° Seniores Fabio De Martini 35

Katana Golf e Golf&Business

Domenica 26 maggio 2019 – 18 buche stableford 3 cat.

1ª Categoria 0/12 ris.

1° Lordo Eric Maccario 34

1° Netto Francesco Renzella 41

2° Netto Simone Ginatta 39

2ª Categoria 13/20 ris.

1° Netto Roberto Renzella 44

2° Netto Antonio Bissolotti 38

3ª Categoria 21/36

1° Netto Alvaro Vignali 40

2° Netto Simone Lavasso 38

Premi Speciali

1° Lady Beatrice Losito 36 G.C. Ciliegi

1° Senior Andrea Corsaro 39

Nearest to the Pin Maschile Andrea Corsaro mt. 0,25

Nearest to the Pin Femminile Tilly Giudice mt. 0,76

Driving Contest Maschile Nicola Cardarelli

Driving Contest Femminile Susanna Mortigliengo

Nel prossimo week-end si svolgeranno due gare. Sabato 1 Giugno si giocherà la Callaway Golf Cup 2019, una 18 buche stableford quattro categorie e Domenica 2 Giugno si terrà il Trofeo Louis by Trollbeads, una 18 buche stableford tre categorie.